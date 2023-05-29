Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.14.

NYSE:RY opened at $90.41 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.