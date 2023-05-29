Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 42,464 William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at William Penn Bancorporation

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,785. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $79,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

William Penn Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of -0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

