Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,020 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
MD opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
