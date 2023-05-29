Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,401 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 382.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RH. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.38.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $246.82 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $351.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RH will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

