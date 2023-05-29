Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,669,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $173,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,942,624 shares in the company, valued at $146,993,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 568,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,298,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

