Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,593 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

BVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $515.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

