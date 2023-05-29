Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $580,000 Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Target Hospitality stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.20. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 78.00%. The firm had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

