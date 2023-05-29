Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $599,000 Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Shares of PSFE opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

