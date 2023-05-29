Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RUTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
