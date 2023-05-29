Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.13 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

