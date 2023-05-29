Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,913 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBRA opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -214.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.