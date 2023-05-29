Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives GBX 147.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.17 ($1.83).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBRE. Shore Capital dropped their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 93 ($1.16) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday.

SBRE stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £338.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,380.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

