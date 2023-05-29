Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $24.80 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 94.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

