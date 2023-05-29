SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.48 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $93.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at SB Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In other SB Financial Group news, Director Timothy L. Claxton purchased 3,000 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,617 shares of company stock worth $101,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBFG. TheStreet lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

