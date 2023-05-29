Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHLAF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $209.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.89. Schindler has a 52 week low of $150.96 and a 52 week high of $236.50.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

