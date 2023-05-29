Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHB stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

