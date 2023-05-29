Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY24 guidance at $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $6.80-$7.00 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SAIC opened at $97.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

