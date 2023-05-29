Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,823,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 1.0 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.