SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.98.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,980 shares of company stock worth $2,851,616. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

