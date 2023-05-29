ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,231,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SFBS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.84. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,295 shares of company stock valued at $514,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

