ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $123,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $123,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,295 shares of company stock valued at $514,244 over the last three months. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

