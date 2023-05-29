Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $11.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.35%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.26%.
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
