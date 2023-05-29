Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.35%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

