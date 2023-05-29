Short Interest in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Rises By 17.3%

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $190,936.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,849,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,093 shares of company stock valued at $374,540. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 35.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

AADI opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.