Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Drops By 10.5%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 855,800 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $7.60.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.