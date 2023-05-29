Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Drops By 10.5%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 855,800 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $7.60.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
