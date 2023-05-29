Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Drops By 11.6%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of AFBOF stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90. African Rainbow Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.