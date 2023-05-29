Short Interest in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Expands By 10.8%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 20,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $106.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at $854,179,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,728 shares of company stock worth $215,270,491. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $151,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

