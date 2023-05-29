Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Increases By 8.3%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 49.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. It focuses on the Hepatitis B virus, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Further Reading
