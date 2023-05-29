Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Increases By 19.3%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,346 shares of company stock worth $30,342,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

