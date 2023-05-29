Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declines By 13.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

