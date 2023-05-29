Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Declines By 13.5%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 147,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.02. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.