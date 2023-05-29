Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Decreases By 13.2%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of MTLS opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Materialise has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a P/E ratio of 325.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.65 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 2,964.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Materialise by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

