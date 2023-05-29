Short Interest in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) Drops By 13.0%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,900 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 583,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of QualTek Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.
