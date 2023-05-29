Short Interest in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) Drops By 13.0%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,900 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 583,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of QualTek Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

QTEK stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.10. QualTek Services has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

