Short Interest in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Declines By 13.4%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 8,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,094 shares of company stock worth $9,755,245. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.52.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.