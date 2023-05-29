Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Drops By 13.2%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,500 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 1,917,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 489.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoftBank Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:SFTBF opened at $37.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $49.52.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

