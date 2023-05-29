Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Declines By 13.5%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 685,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 112,390 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $783,358.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 621,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,537.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTI opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $219.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTI. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

