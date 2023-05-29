Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rises By 20.7%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 181.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $138.10 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.10.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

