Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Drops By 28.7%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLDBF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

WildBrain Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

