SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

SM Energy stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

