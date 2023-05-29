Small Cap Consu Comments on Express, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Express’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Express Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Express stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Express by 127,863.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Express by 59,933.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Express by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Express

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.