SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBKGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,459.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SmartFinancial news, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,459.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $220,214. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $19,986,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $22.18 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $377.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

