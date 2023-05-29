Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,622,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 777,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 46,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

