Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 20.3 %
Shares of SRNE opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
