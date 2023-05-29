SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,183,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

XNTK opened at $130.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $476.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $131.15.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.