SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XBI opened at $84.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

