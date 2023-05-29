Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPPI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.11 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $227.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 245,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 155,868 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.