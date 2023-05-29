Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spire by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Spire Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SR opened at $65.72 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

About Spire



Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

