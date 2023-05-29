Sprinklr (CXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect Sprinklr to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprinklr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 781,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,678,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

