Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standex International in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $140.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Standex International has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Standex International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $105,477.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $106,039.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $105,477.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,417. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

