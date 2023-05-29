STAR Financial Bank Makes New $950,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

