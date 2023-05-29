Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Friday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SJ. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.00.
Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.5 %
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.01). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$620.65 million.
Stella-Jones Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.75%.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.