Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Friday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SJ. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.00.

SJ opened at C$60.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.65. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.01). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$620.65 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

