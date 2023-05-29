Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,487,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,249,000 after buying an additional 12,377,760 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,276,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,351,000 after buying an additional 576,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after buying an additional 4,871,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $67,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.6 %

Stellantis Profile

Shares of STLA stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

