STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.75.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STERIS Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 29.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $200.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

